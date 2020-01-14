HOUSTON — A student was rushed to the hospital from Bellaire High School after being shot, city officials confirmed.

Sources said the student was shot in the chest.

CPR was in progress as the student was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

The suspect is still at large, and city officials are asking everyone to stay in their homes and avoid the area.

Bellaire High School is on S Rice Avenue and Maple Street.

