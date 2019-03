Check the WFAA radars for the latest weather where you are

TONIGHT: Widespread (80%) showers and storms develop overnight. A few storms could be strong to severe. Winds: S 10-20. Low: 64.

SATURDAY: Morning storms (40%) quickly ending. Clearing, breezy, and warm during the afternoon. Winds: SW 10-20. High: 77.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and much cooler. Winds: W 5-15. Low: 46.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (30%) showers possible. Cool and breezy. Winds: NE 10-15. High: 61.