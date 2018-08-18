A hot and humid day turned into severe weather as storms developed across North Texas early Saturday evening.

Collin County was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m.

Storm damage was being reported in Plano, near Parker and Custer Roads, where trees had been knocked down. At one home, a greenhouse was knocked over.

A collapsed greenhouse near Parker and Custer roads in Plano. (Courtesy of Caitlin Coon)

Denton and Dallas counties were both placed under severe thunderstorm warnings, with Denton's ending at 7 p.m. and Dallas' ending at 7:15 p.m.

TRACK RADARS HERE

The storms were bringing threats of heavy winds, and hail up to the size of quarters. The main track of the storm was heading west to east, across Denton County and northern parts of Dallas County.

DFW Airport had closed ramps due to weather and lightning. TSA checkpoints A21 and D30 would be kept open until midnight, while C21 would be open until 12:30 a.m. to accomodate for any delays, the airport tweeted.

We are getting pounded in Arlington. Wind is crazy. pic.twitter.com/FPhxYRhbd1 — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) August 19, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. Be sure to download the WFAA app for up-to-date radar information to track weather where you are.

© 2018 WFAA