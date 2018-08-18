A hot and humid day turned into severe weather, as storms developed across North Texas early Saturday evening and brought heavy wind, rain and lightning.

Denton, Collin and Dallas counties were all under severe thunderstorm warnings earlier in the night, but the storms had started to weaken by 9 p.m.

Storm damage was being reported in Plano, near Parker and Custer Roads, where trees had been knocked down. At one home, a greenhouse was knocked over.

A collapsed greenhouse near Parker and Custer roads in Plano. (Courtesy of Caitlin Coon)

Both DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field were both under ground stops until about 8:30 p.m.

We are getting pounded in Arlington. Wind is crazy. pic.twitter.com/FPhxYRhbd1 — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) August 19, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

