DALLAS — A 14-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after a stray bullet grazed his head early Saturday morning in Dallas.

Police say this began when a neighbor confronted a car burglar and fired multiple shots at the suspect. One of the bullets ricocheted off the ground and flew through a second story window of a home in the 2900 block of Appaloosa Drive before grazing the teen.

The man who fired the shots faces possible criminal charges.