Here comes the sun! Are you seeing it yet?

Storms rolled through North Texas overnight heading into Saturday morning, leaving behind a trail of debris and downed limbs in neighborhoods.

Thomas Costley, WFAA

Storms moved to eastern and southeastern areas of North Texas and cleared out by 10 a.m. Many communities saw heavy rain and lightning, including isolated spots of quarter size hail and or strong winds.

Enjoy your breezy Saturday in the 70s because it will be cooler Sunday once the clouds roll in, temperatures in the 60s. Some afternoon showers have only about 30 percent of coverage.

Showers and storms are on the increase as we head into the early part of the week of spring break. It'll then be cooler and dry for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Clearing, breezy, and warm during the afternoon. Winds: SW 10-20. High: 77.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and much cooler. Winds: W 5-15. Low: 49.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (30%) showers possible. Cool and breezy. Winds: NE 10-15. High: 59.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible (30%). Winds: E 5-15. Low: 48.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers likely (60%). Winds: E 10-15. High: 57.

