If you go back to Houston today, the Bayou City appears shiny and new. The rivers and reservoirs back where they're supposed to be. A city looking all mended and dried out and pieced back together.

That is until you return to neighborhoods like the Bear Creek Village subdivision near the Addicks Reservoir on the west side of Houston: a neighborhood that one year ago was under up to eight feet of water.

"Harvey was totally different," said Gil Parks. "It just destroyed us," he said while sitting with his wife in the trailer they've chosen to park in the driveway of their Bear Creek home. The gutted house, one they cannot afford to repair, serves only as an electrical connection for the trailer, 2,000 square feet of closet space for the clothes they've received mostly through donations, and as an outhouse - with the one working toilet they have left.

"It was horrible, just horrible," his wife, Carla said of the day they were forced to evacuate as water rushed into their home a year ago. "It's so heartbreaking to see it like this."

They didn't have flood insurance. Now the house is in foreclosure. FEMA did give them enough money to buy the trailer. Not enough to put their house and their lives back together.

"Breaks my heart. Breaks my heart every time I have to come in here," Carla said. "This used to be a beautiful home. I was so panicked thinking, we are homeless. We are basically homeless!"

"Well, we're struggling. I mean, we're struggling," Gil Parks said. "But....we're getting by."

Their story can be repeated thousands of times in Houston, hundreds of times in this subdivision alone. Theirs is the very last house at the end of their cul-de-sac on Mill Hollow Drive. And they are now surrounded by homes their neighbors abandoned.

"There's 20 houses here," Gil Parks said of his street. "And five neighbors left, maybe."

"Miss Suzanne, next door, she's gone," said Carla. "Sharon across the street. Jack across the street."

"They're all gone," said Gil of the homes either abandoned without anyone attempting repairs or repaired and now with for sale signs in the front yard.

But despite all this, they try to be thankful, that an occasional church youth group still shows up. On the day we visited Bear Creek, a youth group from a church in Norman, Oklahoma, was cleaning up the yard of an abandoned home. Hired by the home owner's association, they spent a week moving from house to house.

"It is sad. You know, being down here and looking around, there's not enough groups down here helping people in Houston," said Austin Leeviraphan of McFarland Memorial United Methodist Church.

And for efforts like that, Gil and Carla Parks are thankful. "People are glorious," he said. "I can't say enough. I can't say enough about it how people have helped us out."

As for Gil and Carla, they may have to leave their house too, move to a trailer park, leave their home and its memories behind.

"He was a very proud man," Carla said while holding a photo they were able to salvage of Gil in his military uniform. "But he's said now he has no pride left. Because we've had to accept so many things," Carla said. "This has broken his heart."

"Broke our back," said Gil.

"We don't even have any tears anymore. Because we have cried so much," Carla added.

"He was thanking me this morning for hanging in there and staying with him. And being here for him."

Gil tipped his hat to his bride in response. "I'm not going to leave you just because you got flooded,” she said.

And so all they ask is that the rest of us not forget that a full year later there are thousands like them still struggling. "I think we get by day to day just by having faith that this is not going to be forever," Carla said.

A forever with a happy ending, a year after Hurricane Harvey, that can still be so very hard to find.

