FORT WORTH, Texas -- It seems like there are no shortage of stories these days of people being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

On Sunday night, Joseph Molina actually found himself in the right place to help in a desperate search for a missing 10-year-old boy. "He was a small kid. I mean, it caught me by surprise because this kid was out here by himself," said Molina.

The clerk was locking up a pharmacy and store on Henderson Street late Sunday night when he saw a boy rolled up on his bike. "I saw him, asked if he was okay and if he was waiting for someone," said Molina.

The boy didn't say much and quickly pedaled off around the corner. That's when Molina remembered a Fort Worth Police Facebook post he'd seen only a few hours earlier.

"I just happened to get on there, and happened to see it," he said. "I'm not on it much."

The missing post was shared close to 6,000 times, providing details and a photo of the boy. "When I looked at it again, it was him," said Molina. He dialed police and they soon were flooding the downtown area. The boy was found nearby.

"You don't expect to come across someone actually missing and have the opportunity to be able to help," he said.

WFAA is no longer naming the boy because he was found safely.

Ofc. Jimmy Polozani said despite some earlier reports, it was Molina and not a local Uber driver, that really helped direct police to the right area.

As a father himself, Molina said he's simply glad to help. He's also kind of astonished.

The boy's home is in south Fort Worth, some 12 to 14 miles from the store where Molina first noticed him, depending on the route taken.

"I can't imagine. You see all the lost kids posts all the time, but you never imagine you're going to be part of that situation," he said.

