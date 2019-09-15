The Oklahoma State University Cowboys represented T. Boone Pickens Saturday against Tulsa.

A tweet that went out earlier Saturday showed the uniforms for Saturday's matchup, featuring "BOONE" written on the back of the player's helmets.

Oklahoma State won 40-21 over Tulsa Saturday.

Pickens died Wednesday in Dallas at age 91.

Pickens was an Oklahoma State alumnus, and donated $652 million to the school over the years, most of it used for athletic facilities. A public memorial is planned at OSU in his honor.

