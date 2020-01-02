CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is mourning the death of a 7 year veteran of the Corpus Christi Police Department who was killed last night while investigating a traffic accident.

This is Alan McCollum, who was honored for helping save the life of a man pulled from a burning wreck along Highway 358 on New Year's Day a year ago.

Police say this accident occurred Friday, January 31, just after 9:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi Police were conducting a traffic stop on the highway just over Carroll Lane when a vehicle crashed into the officers, seriously injuring one, and taking the life of the other.

Police tell us they have detained the driver of the vehicle involved, and will release the driver's identity once the investigation is complete.

In the 2019 New Year's Day accident, McCollum was one of 9 officers who risked their safety by pushing an overturned car that was on fire onto its wheels.

They were then able to release the passenger before the car was engulfed in flames.

For their actions, McCollum and the other eight officers were awarded the Corpus Christi Police Department's Life-Saving Award.

McCollum was a graduate of the 71st session of the Corpus Christi Police Academy from August 9, 2013.

"Officer McCollum was a twenty-one-year highly decorated Veteran of the United States Army. Officer McCollum was awarded numerous decorations, medals, badges, citations, campaign ribbons; to include being a recipient of the Bronze Star," stated police officers.

Officer McCollum was a valued member CCPD's Honor Guard, the SWAT Team, and earned a life-saving award.

Officer McCollum is survived by his wife and three children.

