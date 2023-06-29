The incident has motivated a mother and her child who were in attendance to open up after experiencing pushback from residents.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A video circulating social media shows the mayor of Liberty Hill was heckled during a public gathering where she declared June as Pride month for the city.

The incident has motivated a mother and her child who were in attendance to open up after experiencing pushback from residents but also support from people online.

"In response to a large outcry from the citizens in Liberty Hill, Texas, I am going to proclaim Gay Pride month at the request of some of our citizens," Mayor Liz Branigan can be seen saying in the video.

"Lord Jesus, help us Lord Jesus! Lord Have Mercy," some community members in the crowd then say.

That proclamation on June 14 led to some pushback but also some support.

Tyler Welcher is one of the teens who helped present the proclamation. They said they appreciate the mayor's support after receiving bullying and threats at school.

"I mean it doesn't really bother me because it's nothing that I have heard before," Welcher said.

Some Liberty Hill residents took to the council chambers on June 14 to share more pushback to the mayor's decision to make the proclamation.

"So, now that this divisive and irrelevant proclamation is sadly in the official record, I have a few questions for you and the rest of the council. What month is there reserved for police officer appreciation? How about firefighters or paramedics?" one community member asked.

For Amanda Crossland, the proclamation – and the reaction to it – hit close to home. She lost her son, Jaycee, to suicide after she said he was bullied for coming out.

"He didn't tell his peers until September. And then, 10 days later, he died," Crossland said.

She was there for this month's proclamation and said she hopes the community understands that the mayor's words were meant to unite, not divide.

"Pride, to me, is accepting and loving you for who you are, regardless of who that is," Crossland said.

Tyler Welcher's mother, Amy Welcher, said she couldn't believe what was being said to her child.

"I felt really bad for my kid to have to hear that that's how people feel about them," Welcher said.

Regardless, all of them say they are proud of the mayor for taking this step and hope to see acceptance come from the community they know and love.

