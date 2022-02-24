‘I am disappointed at your lack of candor’: Federal judge blasts former Texas Public Utility Commission chair during bankruptcy trial

Waco-based Brazos Electric Coop contends ERCOT violated its own rules when it kept prices at $9,000 a megawatt hour

HOUSTON — In a stunning turn of events on Thursday, a federal bankruptcy judge told former Public Utility Commission Chairwoman DeAnn Walker she was an “unreliable” witness and dismissed her from the stand.

Walker – forced to resign in the aftermath of last February’s winter storm – was testifying in Houston about the circumstances surrounding the decision to keep electricity prices at the $9,000 per megawatt hour price cap during that 2021 freeze, costing power companies billions of dollars.

Her testimony came during the bankruptcy trial of Waco-based Brazos Electric Cooperative, which provides electricity to about 1.5 million customers across 68 counties.

In its filings, Brazos contends that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state’s grid operator, violated the rules of the market when it kept power prices at the emergency price of $9,000 per megawatt price cap for three and half days.

Those power prices were hundreds of times the normal cost of a megawatt hour.

Brazos owes ERCOT about $1.9 billion in unpaid bills, and they are asking U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones to decide what, if any of it, the cooperative will be required to pay.

On Feb. 15, 2021, a day after the massive power outages began, the Public Utility Commission voted to set prices at the $9,000 per megawatt hour to try to encourage power generators to get their power plants up and running if they could.

In court Thursday, Walker testified that on the morning of Feb. 17, 2021, as the power outages stretched into the fourth day, she went to ERCOT’s command center in Taylor with a top aide of Gov. Greg Abbott. She said she went there at Abbott’s direction and stayed overnight.

Walker testified that there was a meeting that included the governor’s aide, then-ERCOT CEO Bill Magness and other officials. She said the governor had instructed her to do all that could be done to keep the power on.

“The people in the room were talking about how to maintain service, and not to have the demand go higher than the generation, and that would call for additional load shedding,” Walker said.

Walker said a decision was made to keep the prices at $9,000 per megawatt hour in order to stabilize the system.

She said she did not consult with the other two commissioners, and did not see a need for the PUC to meet again to extend its order.

“I thought that our decision was in compliance with the order,” she said.

Judge Jones, growing increasingly agitated with Walker’s contradictory answers to questions under oath, asked how she knew keeping the $9,000 cap in place was allowed under the PUC’s order if it wasn’t discussed. She told the judge she made the decision on her own that it complied with the PUC’s existing order.

But Walker also testified that it was Magness who made the “ultimate” decision to keep the price at the $9,000 cap.

“Why would he making a decision?” the judge asked Walker. “He had to be following an order. Everything you said makes zero sense. It also makes me really question your veracity.”

A few minutes later, the judge told Walker that he saw no “purpose in simply highlighting the areas of your unreliability.”

“I will tell you I am disappointed at your conduct,” the judge told Walker. “I am disappointed at your lack of candor this morning. I am disappointed at your lack of reliability as a witness. You are excused as a witness.”

Dwayne Rickerson, ERCOT's vice president for Texas grid planning and operations, took the stand next.

He testified that the grid remained in an “unstable state” well into the week of Feb. 14, 2021. He said he believes that keeping the price at the $9,000 cap longer helped stabilize the grid.

He said the decision encouraged industrial users who had access to electricity to not use it, and provided an incentive for other power grids to send electricity through direct connections. For generators that were not able to produce electricity, it created an extraordinary incentive to get back online, Rickerson said. And, for those that were online, it encouraged them to stay online.

When Rickerson’s testimony ended, the judge thanked him for his candor and told him, “Please make sure my power stays on.”