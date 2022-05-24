What we know about the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting so far

At least 20 people, including 18children, were shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

UVALDE, Texas — In a city about 85 miles west of San Antonio, at least 20 people, including 18 children, were shot and killed by an 18-year-old man at an elementary school on Tuesday, according to local officials.

The alleged shooter, identified by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as Salvador Ramos, shot and killed the victims at Robb Elementary School just after 11:30 a.m.

Who are the victims of the Uvalde school shooting?

According to officials, at least 20 people were killed in the shooting, 18 of which were children. While the ages of the victims have not been confirmed, Robb Elementary School houses 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders.

One teacher was also confirmed as a victim.

Several other students and adults were being treated for injuries.

Who is the Uvalde shooting suspect?

Gov. Abbott identified the alleged suspect during a press conference Tuesday as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old Uvalde resident.

Initial details about Ramos were sparse, but Abbott said it was believed that he entered the elementary school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

Abbott said Ramos died at the scene and that he was believed to have been shot and killed by responding officers.

Authorities believe Ramos acted alone in the shooting.

Where is Uvalde, Texas?

Uvalde is located 85 miles west of San Antonio and 70 miles east of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The city is located in Uvalde County.

WFAA sister station KENS-TV reports that, per the most recent U.S. Census data, 73 percent of Uvalde's population was Hispanic/Latino.