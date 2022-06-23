Texas House Democratic Caucus calls for special session to address gun violence

Thursday's call for a special session of the Texas Legislature to address gun reform is just the latest call for the legislature to be convened.

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly 60 members of the Texas House of Representatives sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, asking him to call a special session on gun reform.

Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus held a news conference at the Capitol Thursday morning. In the weeks after the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Democrats across the state held "Safe Texas Town Hall" meetings to learn about what actions Texans wanted.

The caucus chair laid out reforms that he said have bi-partisan support.

"Including raising the age to purchase an assault weapon, enacting extreme risk protective orders, closing background check loopholes and requiring that stolen guns be reported to law enforcement. With the new school year set to begin in less than two months, these are the reforms Texans are demanding now. Not next year, not someday, right now," Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prarie) said.

Rep. Turner said the Robb Elementary School shooting was Texas' eighth mass shooting in 13 years.

Thursday's call for a special session of the Texas Legislature to address gun reform is just the latest call for a special session. In late May, members of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus also sent a letter to the governor calling for a special session.

It followed another plea from a Texas Democrat just days after the shooting. While holding a press conference about state resources being provided for victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting, Gov. Abbott was interrupted by Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-District 19).

"My colleagues are asking for a special session. You’re getting a letter tomorrow. We’ve asked for gun control changes. I’m asking you now to bring us back in three weeks," Gutierrez said.

The senator apologized for interrupting the press conference, saying it wasn't meant to be a political stunt on his behalf. He proceeded to walk out of the auditorium and the press conference continued.