Spitballing: Alabama police accuse man of assaulting civilian, officers with his own saliva

Body camera footage captured a confrontation between an assault suspect, Theodore Williams, and the arresting Birmingham police officer.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — CONTENT WARNING: The video included in this report contains violent situations that some may find objectionable. Viewer discretion is advised.

Birmingham police arrested a man accused of spitting on a man during a confrontation after he appeared to take the same tactic against the investigating officer. The incident was captured on police body camera footage which has since gone viral.

Police responded to Underwood Park on 10th Avenue the afternoon of September 20 to a man reporting an assault. The victim reported being spit on by a male suspect. While one pair of officers stayed with the victim to gather more information, a second pair of officers tracked down a man matching the suspect's description.

The suspect, later identified as Theodore Williams of Irondale, was located a short distance away from the park. Officers say Williams began to run from the area, sparking a brief foot chase.

Body camera footage shows officers getting back into their patrol car to follow after Williams until they catch up with him further down the road. According to police, Williams verbally threatened the officers before trying to punch at one of them and taking off on foot once again.

The chase led from 10th Avenue to nearby Magnolia Avenue, where footage shows Williams stopping in the middle of the road and turning to the pursuing officers.

As police order Williams to put his hands behind his back, a spitting-like sound can be heard (about 7 minutes and 20 seconds into the video attached to this article), and the officers tackle Williams to the ground and put him in handcuffs. The body camera of one of the officers is knocked off at this time. Police say one officer did deliver "multiple closed fist strikes" to Williams during this confrontation.

Williams was examined by first responders, but neither he nor the arresting officers were seriously injured.

He was taken to Birmingham City Jail on charges of assault with bodily fluids, physical harassment, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Media Release: BPD Releases Body-Worn Camera Footage from Magnolia Avenue Arrest Posted by Birmingham Police Department, Alabama on Friday, September 22, 2023