Michigan State University shooting | Suspect dead after 3 killed, 5 injured

All of the victims are MSU students, police confirmed. The five students in the hospital remain in critical condition.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds of first responders responded to an active shooter situation on the Michigan State University campus Monday night.

Three are confirmed dead and five are hospitalized, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said at a press conference on campus. All five remain in critical condition.

All eight of the victims are students at MSU.

Police found the suspected shooter outside of campus in the Lansing area due to a tip. When police approached the suspect, he took his own life. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Rozman said.

Authorities said Tuesday the suspect was identified as Anthony McRae, 43. Police say McRae is not affiliated in any way with MSU.

Police said they have no idea why he came to campus to do what he did.

According to online Michigan Dept. of Corrections records, McRae previously pleaded guilty to a firearms charge dating back to 2019 in Ingham County.

The incident started around 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting inside the hall. When they arrived, officers found several victims, two of which were dead.

The suspect then moved to the Michigan State Union building, adjacent to Berkey Hall, where he allegedly opened fire again, killing one.

The three victims have been identified by police as Sophomore Brian Fraser from Grosse Pointe, 20-year-old Arielle Anderson, also from Grosse Pointe, and Junior Alex Verner from Clawson.

Everyone was asked to find shelter immediately, and to stay away from windows. MSU put out an alert that says: Run, Hide, Fight.

"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," officials said.

Victims were transported to Sparrow Hospital near campus. Denny Martin, Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, said employees volunteered to come into work and help with the treatment.

Four students required surgery, Martin said.

All campus activities are canceled through Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement on Twitter:

I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 14, 2023

The governor said support for the impacted families is coming, and flags are to be lowered statewide.

"Our Spartan community and Michiganders across the state are devastated.

MSU’s campus is a special place for so many, and it is now the site of another senseless act of gun violence. Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy—elementary schools and college campuses, movie theaters and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces. They should not be the sites of bloodshed.

This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this.

I want to thank the first responders for their swift actions on the ground tonight and the medical professionals who are working to save lives.

Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer. We will mourn the loss of beautiful souls and pray for those fighting for their lives in the hospital," Gov. Whitmer said.

The MSU Board of Trustees also released a statement overnight:

"Our hearts go out to the victims and families of this senseless tragedy. Thank you to MSU, local, state, and national law enforcement agencies and first responders who worked to protect our MSU community. We thank our counseling service providers who will work to bring calm and care to everyone on campus in the coming days and weeks. In the difficult days to come, the MSU Board of Trustees are united to heal our university and the entire Spartan community."

Sen. Debbie Stabenow said she's aware of the situation:

Following the active shooter situation at MSU. To everyone in the area, please follow the advice of law enforcement—shelter in place and stay safe. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) February 14, 2023

Sen. Gary Peters called the situation "horrifying."

My staff and I are closely tracking the horrifying shooting at Michigan State University and are in contact with local officials. I urge students and the East Lansing community to stay safe and follow guidance from law enforcement. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) February 14, 2023

CATA busses helped take students from dorms to the MSU Pavilion to reunite students with family off campus. All students were cleared from the Pavilion around 3 a.m., according to MSU police.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond. pic.twitter.com/FIUligmEBC — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/ANAoJ6bsry — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: IM East is being secured. It appears there is only one suspect at this time. pic.twitter.com/URHdQFAQyR — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect description is a short male with a mask, possibly Black. Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus. pic.twitter.com/7imm32DhAA — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured. pic.twitter.com/RFLTqOpbAV — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: There are 3 confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the 5 victims who have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/on3iPHhsfK — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Michigan State University Deadly Shooting

