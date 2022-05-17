Paxton, Bush lead most-watched races in runoff election one week from tonight

Early voting lasts until this Friday and election day is next Tuesday, May 24.

DALLAS — The primary runoff elections are one week from Tuesday and several big campaigns lead the most-watched races WFAA will be watching when returns are released.

Statewide, the biggest race next week will be the Republican runoff for Texas Attorney General.

It’s Ken Paxton versus George P. Bush. Remember, Republicans lined up to run against Paxton saying he is vulnerable to defeat in November because of ongoing legal problems. Bush made the runoff on March first. Problem is, none of the other Republican candidates endorsed Bush--leaving him struggling for support. One of the most recent polls conducted shows Paxton with a double-digit lead.

The biggest race in North Texas is for Congressional District 30. This is the Democratic race to replace retiring Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. It’s Jasmine Crockett versus Jane Hamilton. This seat makes up most of southern Dallas County and is drawn for Democrats. This will be the first time since 1992 that a Democrat other than Eddie Bernice Johnson will become the nominee.

Finally, a state house race in Collin County has been quite contentious. It’s the Republican runoff for House District 61, Frederick Frazier versus Paul Chabot. Frazier is a Dallas police officer and former McKinney councilman. But Chabot accused Frazier of stealing a big campaign sign in front of Walmart on Virginia Parkway in McKinney. Frazier denies he did anything wrong. The Texas Rangers opened a case and a special prosecutor is investigating.

In South Texas, incumbent congressman Henry Cuellar is facing a serious challenge from Jessica Cisneros, a progressive Democrat.

A reminder that you can only vote in the Democratic runoff races if you voted in the Democratic primary on March 1, the same goes for Republicans.