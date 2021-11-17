Beto O'Rourke raises $2 million in first 24 hours of launching gubernatorial campaign

O'Rourke faces an even more formidable fundraiser in Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. He had $55 million cash on hand at the end of June.

Beto O'Rourke raised $2 million in the first 24 hours of his run for governor, his campaign tells The Texas Tribune.

His campaign called it a record "for any Democratic gubernatorial candidate for the first 24 hours" of a campaign. They also said it was the most raised in the "first 24 hours of any campaign in 2021."

O'Rourke is a fundraising powerhouse, though he faces an even more formidable fundraiser in Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. He had $55 million cash on hand at the end of June.

O'Rourke's fundraising total for his first 24 hours was $2,015,885, his campaign said. The haul came from "about" 31,000 donors, according to a campaign spokesperson, Abhi Rahman.