Irving police responded to a SWAT situation Monday morning involving a 60-year-old man and possibly two hostages, police said.

The two people who were still inside had made it out of the home by noon. The man in a standoff with police remained inside.

The standoff was happening at a home in the 300 block of San Marcos Drive in north Irving, just south of Interstate 635.

Officers had responded to a domestic disturbance call with possible shots fired, police said. When police arrived, two family members came running out of the home, while two others remained inside.

