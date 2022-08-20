'We're here to support the families' | Uvalde families receive almost $500,000 from LULAC donation

The money was raised as part of a nationwide campaign

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde families of the victims from the Robb Elementary shooting will be receiving nearly $500,000 as a donation from the League of United Latin American Citizens.

"We came together as Americans and Texans to help those that have suffered as a consequence of gun violence and the issues regarding mental health that we're facing," Domingo Garcia, the National President of the organization said. "We're here to support the families, let them know we care, that they're not alone and also see what we can do to make change."

Garcia also said the survivors of the shooting will also receive checks. They also said they would be bestowing LULAC’s purple heart award on the victims' families.

LULAC says they raised the money through the national campaign 'Pray for Texas'.

On May 24, a gunman opened fire inside of a classroom killing 21 people including 19 students and two teachers.