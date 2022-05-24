Uvalde school shooting: What we know about the victims

The shooting was Texas' deadliest school shooting in history.

UVALDE, Texas — At least 21 people were killed Tuesday in what is now considered the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

This happened at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which is about four hours away from Houston.

Nineteen of the victims were students. What we do know is that Robb Elementary School has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades. Typically, students in those grades are between 6 and 10 years old.

The vast majority of the students at Robb Elementary are Latino.

It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo said there were “several injuries.”

Eva Mireles

Eva Mireles was one of the first victims identified in the Uvalde school shooting. She was a fourth-grade teacher.

She has been described as a loving mother and wife who lived life to the fullest.

“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 44-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was a 3rd grader at Robb Elementary.

Her dad had spent much of Tuesday afternoon looking for her. When he spoke to KHOU 11 News earlier in the day, he said no one had any answers on the whereabouts of his daughter.

"They don't know where she's at..., her name is not here," Rodriguez said. "They're not letting us in at the hospital right now so we don't know where to go."

He later received the devastating news that Annabell was one of the 19 students killed in the shooting.

Her family said she was in the same classroom as her cousin, who was also shot and killed. The cousin has not been identified.

Xavier Javier Lopez

The Associated Press spoke with Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, who identified her cousin, Xavier Javier Lopez, 10, as one of the victims.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Uziyah Garcia

Manny Renfro told the Associated Press he got word Tuesday that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

We will update this page as we learn more about the victims.

What we know about the suspect

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, the 18-year-old shooter is Salvador Ramos from Uvalde.

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. He noted that the gunman “suggested the kids should watch out.”

Before heading to the school, Ramos shot his grandmother with two military-style rifles he purchased on his birthday, Gutierrez said. Her condition is not known at this time.

The attack began about 11:30 a.m., when the gunman crashed his car outside the school and ran into the building, according to Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. A resident who heard the crash called 911, and two local police officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

Both officers were shot, though it was not immediately clear where on the campus that confrontation occurred, or how much time elapsed before more authorities arrived on the scene.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Ramos was shot and killed by responding officers.