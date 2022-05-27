Kroger donates $300K to Uvalde victims, launches donation campaign for customers

UVALDE, Texas — Kroger announced Friday it will donate $300,000 to support the victims, families and others impacted by the Uvalde elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.
The donation comes from a combination of Kroger's foundation, Kroger Delivery and both the Houston and Dallas divisions of the grocer.
Kroger's donation will be split into a $200,000 donation to the Uvalde Strong Fund set up by The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
The other $100,000 will come in the form of nonperishable food donations in a partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank. The food bank serves parts of South Texas, including Uvalde.
Customers are also encouraged to donate through their in-store purchases.
Starting Friday, customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or contribute $1, $5 or $10 to support the Uvalde relief efforts.
Donations to coinboxes are also available at all registers, with the money being donated to Uvalde.
