Kroger donates $300K to Uvalde victims, launches donation campaign for customers

Kroger says it's donating $200K to the Uvalde Strong Fund and another $100K in food items to serve the community.

The donation comes from a combination of Kroger's foundation, Kroger Delivery and both the Houston and Dallas divisions of the grocer.

Kroger's donation will be split into a $200,000 donation to the Uvalde Strong Fund set up by The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

The other $100,000 will come in the form of nonperishable food donations in a partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank. The food bank serves parts of South Texas, including Uvalde.

Customers are also encouraged to donate through their in-store purchases.

Starting Friday, customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or contribute $1, $5 or $10 to support the Uvalde relief efforts.

Donations to coinboxes are also available at all registers, with the money being donated to Uvalde.