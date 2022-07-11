Call logs show lack of urgency from Gov. Abbott in Uvalde school shooting, Sen. Gutierrez says

Senator Roland Gutierrez said call logs between Governor Greg Abbott and the DPS director show a lack of urgency on the day of the Uvalde shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Nearly six months after the Robb Elementary School shooting, information continues to trickle out.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez released the call logs between Governor Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw Monday. Gutierrez said he’s had these logs for 60 days and released them now out of frustration for the lack of transparency.

"We were told that they were going to do something for this community and time and time again they have done nothing," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said the call logs show the lack of urgency from Abbott.

On the day of the shooting, Abbott had three calls from the DPS director. The first was shortly after 4 p.m., the second is after 5 p.m. and the last call was made at 8:41 p.m. In total, the calls made lasted under 30 minutes.

"It's the lack of importance that he placed on the communications between home and his top cop. A 7-minute call, a 6-minute call, goes to a fundraiser, collect 60 grand and then makes another longer call, 18 minutes," said Gutierrez.

And the roadblock for families continues. Gutierrez said the autopsies of those killed were completed late last week and many families want to see them.

"It is important to find out if those children were alive and at what time. The shooting lasted 77 minutes and children likely died waiting for that relief," said Gutierrez.

It turns out the District Attorney requested to seal the documents and a Texas District Court judge in Uvalde has sealed those autopsy reports for the purpose of assisting the investigation, something Gutierrez doesn’t agree

"Everything for the last six months has been hidden by this agency. By people in power to cover up their failures," said Gutierrez.

We have reached out to Governor Abbott’s office for comment but have not heard back from him.