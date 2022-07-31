Uvalde school taking in Robb Elementary students launches fundraiser for 'zen garden'

A description of the project said the garden at Dalton Elementary in Uvalde would serve as an area to relax when feeling overwhelmed.

UVALDE, Texas — Dalton Elementary School, one of the locations students from Robb Elementary will attend this fall, is looking to create a "zen garden" for students.

The Uvalde CISD elementary created an Amazon Wishlist full of supplies needed to create the garden. A description of the project said the garden space would serve as an area to relax when feeling overwhelmed.

"As we approach the upcoming school year, we realize it will be a year that will require a compassionate response as we move forward together while we continue to grieve those we lost on May 24," the wishlist description reads. "Dalton has a campus initiative to beautify our school and create spaces that will ease our anxieties and allow us a reprieve when we get overwhelmed."

The school is also looking to plant vegetables that can be donated back to the community via the local food pantry. The wishlist includes potting mix, raised garden beds, flower pots and more.

"Our Zen Garden, vegetable gardens along with our beautification projects for our portables and new entrance will allow us to learn about respect and responsibility, the need to give back by donating our produce to the Uvalde Food Pantry and having spaces to relax," the description continued.

Some of the Dalton Elementary teachers are also in need of supplies. Wishlists for Allison McCullough, April Elrod and Veronica Mata are also on Amazon. These teachers had a family member taken away from them in the Uvalde school shooting.

Dalton Elementary is one of several locations where students from Robb Elementary will attend classes this upcoming school year. The school district announced plans to move students from the elementary following the May 24 mass shooting when 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Robb Elementary School is now set to be demolished.

UCISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell previously announced the new grade level alignment to accommodate Robb Elementary students along with safety and security updates.

The UCISD school board updated the district calendar at its July 25 meeting, setting the first day of school for Tuesday, Sept. 6.

You can find the wishlist here.

