Uvalde mayor asks people not to visit on one-year mark of mass shooting, but families have different message

Families of victims want to honor their loved ones with a vigil Wednesday.

UVALDE, Texas — Wednesday, May 24, 2023, marks one year since 19 children and two of their teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and other local officials recently sent out a letter asking people not to come to the city on May 24. In fact, in an email sent Sunday, officials said they would tow vehicles if they are parked at Uvalde's plaza, murals, or even around the school.

But some families of victims had the opposite message.

They want to honor their loved ones with a vigil Wednesday. It is scheduled to take place behind Uvalde's civic center.

During a press conference Monday, McLaughlin was asked about the vigil and his response was that he was just worried that people would come and bother the families or those still grieving.

He said the area will be shut down for vehicle traffic and the murals will all be closed off for the families.

McLaughlin said the families would have a private moment to walk around the murals and honor their loved ones and on Wednesday he will continue the fight for justice, gun reform and accountability from officers who responded to the school shooting.

When asked about the latest on the investigation into Uvalde's police officers, McLaughlin responded by saying that information is still being gathered.

"We are finally working to get all the information that we need to complete our information," McLaughlin said. "It’s been a year though. You are preaching to the choir. It's been frustrating as hell."

McLaughlin said an outside investigator has been hired to look into his police department.

For those who want to honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting but can't make it to Wednesday's vigil, families ask you to light a candle in memory of those killed.