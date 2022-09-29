Uvalde CISD police to be reviewed by independent agency

Parents and family members of the victims are calling for the other officers who responded to the scene to be investigated as well as Arredondo.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is learning more about a new investigation into the Uvalde CISD police officers who responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary.

On May 24, dozens of officers were outside the classroom where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers for 77 minutes before the gunman was taken down. The group of officers included Uvalde Consolidated ISD police. The department's chief, Pete Arredondo, was supposed to be the incident commander and was fired back in August.

Parents and family members of the victims are calling for the other officers who responded to the scene to be investigated as well as Arredondo.

In a board meeting in late August, the school district announced there would be a review of those officers' conduct. Wednesday, the district announced that JPPI Investigations will be the organization to do the review.

The district said in a statement in part: "The district has engaged with JPPI Investigations to conduct an independent review of the Uvalde CISD Police Department's actions on May 24, 2022. At this time, we do not have an expected completion date for the reviews."

Several family members of the victims staged a protest Tuesday and Wednesday to demand answers from the school district.

