Uvalde CISD board refuses to take questions on Police Chief Pete Arredondo

UVALDE, Texas — The head of Uvalde’s school district gave an update Thursday morning on what’s next for students following last month’s mass shooting.

A spokesperson told reporters they could not take questions on the ongoing investigation nor address personnel matters.

Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell got and declined to answer several questions about the future of Police Chief Pete Arredondo and about security issues like locks on school doors.

“Working with the investigative agencies, I know there’s some in my office this morning, yesterday, so this investigation’s ongoing. I’m not going to be able to speak on what we’ve been asked or what they have shared at this point. Again, that will come out in the time when those items are released,” Harrell said.

Harrell said students will not coming back to Robb Elementary School.

He said going forward, they’ll get community input on what should happen with this site. For now, the district is still working out plans for parents to pick up students’ items left inside the classrooms.

During the next school year, Pre-K through second-graders will go to Dalton Elementary. Third through sixth-graders will go to Flores Elementary.

Harrell said law enforcement officers have been assigned to each campus during summer school. They’re aiming to hire more.

The superintendent said they’re working with an outside agency to develop a list of actions to strengthen security.

He said counseling is available for all students on summer school campuses.

District leaders will meet with senior class leaders later today to figure out options for the graduation ceremony, which still hasn’t happened.