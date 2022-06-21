Key takeaways from Tuesday's Uvalde hearing

The public safety chief presented a timeline that said 3 officers with 2 rifles entered the building less than 3 minutes after the gunman did with a rifle.

UVALDE, Texas — During a state Senate hearing Tuesday, the Texas public safety chief testified that law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school shooting to stop the gunman minutes after he entered the building while also calling the police response an “abject failure.”

Police officers with rifles stood and waited in a hallway for over an hour before going into the classroom, killing the gunman and putting an end to the May 24 attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead, according to Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The public safety chief presented a timeline that provided new and more specific details as to what happened while the shooter and officers were inside the school.

Officers were ready within 3 minutes

The public safety chief presented a timeline that said three officers with two rifles entered the building less than three minutes after the gunman, an 18-year-old with a semi-automatic rifle. Several more officers entered minutes after that.

The decision by police to hold back went against much of what law enforcement has learned in the past two decades since the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado that left 13 dead in 1999, McCraw said.

As long as one officer was on the scene, officers are trained to "immediately" engage the shooter to stop the violent act, according to McCraw.

“You don’t wait for a SWAT team. You have one officer, that’s enough,” he said. "That's preached, practiced and required in the state of Texas. It just wasn't implemented."

As for the amount of time that elapsed before officers entered the classroom, McCraw said: “In an active shooter environment, that’s intolerable.”

“This set our profession back a decade. That’s what it did,” he said of the police response in Uvalde.

“Obviously, not enough training was done in this situation, plain and simple. Because terrible decisions were made by the on-site commander,” McCraw said. He said investigators have been unable to “re-interview” School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo.

Here's Texas DPS Director saying that officers could have stopped the shooter after 3 minutes followed by his full answer on whether the classroom door was locked.

Officers never needed a key

McCraw said officers never needed a key and the classroom door was likely unlocked.

Robb Elementary School's classroom doors can't be locked from the inside, according to McCraw. So once the shooter was inside the classroom, there's no way he could have locked the door. From the outside, you can use a key to put the door into the "locked" or "unlocked" position.

McCraw said the officers never checked the door to see if it was locked.

A locksmith did inspect the lock and the strike plate from the classroom door. The lock was functional, but the strike plate was not. In this situation, whether the door was in the locked or unlocked position, it would have still been insecure and could have been opened.

"The lock was working as it was designed, but if the screw doesn't get into the strike plate, it may be locked, but it's not secure," McCraw said. "You can just open it."

McCraw also said the door to the school was unlocked and the gunman "walked straight through it."

At one point, McCraw showed a picture of the classroom door and also had a physical door in the room to show how it can and can't be locked.

Also, eight minutes after the shooter entered, an officer reported that police had a “Halligan” crowbar that they could use to break down the classroom door.

Here's McCraw showing how the doors at Robb Elementary were not able to be locked from the inside of classrooms.



The focus of the hearing has so far been on blaming Chief Arredondo and the doors at the school.

Officers equipped to enter classroom

Officers had the equipment they needed to enter the classroom, according to McCraw. Even in the beginning of the situation when the officers with body armor only had pistols, he said they are trained to engage the shooter.

So according to McCraw, waiting for rifles, shields, or support from a SWAT team is not how officers are trained to act in these types of active shooter situations.

"As a commissioned officer, you don't need a rifle," McCraw said. "You have a gun. There's a reason you have one. you have body armor. It's going to be risky. Officers are likely to get hurt and some may die. But it's less likely that they would than children without the armor, without the weapons and without the training."

The first shield arrived less than 20 minutes after the shooter entered.

McCraw said the only thing keeping the officers from entering the classroom with the shooter was the "on-scene commander" who wasn't allowing officers to go in.