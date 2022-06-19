Santa Fe school shooting survivor organizes car wash to raise money for Uvalde

Jordyn Boutwell was a freshman at Santa Fe HS in 2018 when eight students and two teachers were killed. Now, she's helping raise money for Uvalde.

SANTA FE, Texas — A survivor of a school shooting says she needed to do something after the events in Uvalde.

Jordyn Boutwell was a freshman at Santa Fe High School in 2018 when a gunman burst into a classroom across the hall from her and killed eight students and two teachers.

On Saturday, Boutwell along with members of the community held a car wash to raise money for a larger event taking place next month in Uvalde.

"Santa Fe is really here for this community," Boutwell said. "We are ready to go to Uvalde. We've had so many conversations with people and saying that they're excited they're doing this."

The community is also accepting donations and selling T-shirts for those that were unable to attend the car wash.

In addition, the Santa Fe Police Department is collecting school supplies to donate to Uvalde students.

The donations can be dropped off any time at the police station located at 3650 N. FM 646.

All the funds are going towards a larger community event that Boutwell planned for July 30 in Uvalde.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with bouncy houses, a petting zoo, therapy animals, carnival games and more.

Boutwell says it's one way Santa Fe can support the victims of Uvalde.