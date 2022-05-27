'I don't understand': Uvalde victim's dad reacts to police waiting an hour at school

DPS said Uvalde police made the wrong decision not going in sooner, one parent reacts.

UVALDE, Texas — The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday morning that Uvalde police made the wrong decision by not going into the shooter's classroom sooner.

And parents of the victims were left without understanding.

"People from Uvalde PD were sworn to protect and serve," said Ryan Ramirez, the father of Alithia Ramirez, who died in the shooting at Robb Elementary School. "I've seen the videos where parents were willing to sacrifice their lives and get their babies, but officers were telling them not to go."

Steven McCraw, the executive director of the Texas DPS, said it took officers more than an hour from the time they arrived at the school until they breached the door of the classroom and killed the shooter.

At one point, a child called 911 and asked them to "please send the police now."

McCraw said police should have entered the classroom sooner and that they mistakenly handled the incident as a barricaded suspect, not an active shooter.

Police first arrived at Robb Elementary at 11:35 a.m. They did not enter the classroom and kill the shooter until 12:50 p.m., despite the repeated 911 calls from inside the school.

The police's delayed response left the Ramirez family confused, as they now plan the funeral for their daughter.

"I don't understand something like this," Ramirez said.

In the end, it was a Border Patrol agent who entered the classroom and killed the shooter, Salvador Ramos. Ramirez called the agent a hero.