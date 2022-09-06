'I want people to know it’s okay not to be okay': Oklahoma man walking from Austin to Uvalde to break stigma of mental health

This isn't Tony Andrews' first walk to raise awareness about mental health. He completed a 90-mile walk in February along Route 66.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — When Tony Andrews first learned of the tragedy in Uvalde two weeks ago, he decided it was time to make a positive impact by hitting the road to raise awareness about mental health; not by car but by foot.

“I’ve got four children of my own. I can’t imagine the pain that everybody’s going through,” Andrews said. “They need people that they can reach out and lean on during these times and they need people to show them love.”

The Oklahoma man is in the middle of a 165-mile journey from Austin to Uvalde, expressing his support for those going through the trauma of the mass shooting that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead on. He spoke with KENS 5 on day three of his trek near a Walmart in New Braunfels.

“I completed a 90-mile walk back in February and I felt really compelled,” Andrews said. I called my buddy about midnight and I asked him what he thought about me doing a walk. He said he fully supported it and would help me with it.”

Andrews is open about his struggles as a former meth addict who lives with bipolar disorder and supporter of medical cannabis. He faced a vital decision two years ago that he says changed his trajectory in life for the better.

“April 19 of 2020, my daughter pulled up and gave me the ultimatum to get clean or stay out of her life forever,” Andrews said. “It’s the hardest decision I ever made, and I hate to say that, but I made the decision that day to get sober.”

Andrews has been documenting his journey on Facebook while braving the scorching Texas heat. Al Bicking trails Andrews via a van with equipped with orange flashing flights to ensure other drivers are aware. He also makes sure Andrews is well-fed and hydrated.

“This Texas is really no joke,” he said. I’m learning more about myself than I ever have in my life.”

The goal is reach Uvalde by June 17. Andrews plans on completing more walks in at least five states in the coming months and years to spread the message about the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

“This is why I’m going to continue to do these walks, not just in Texas or in Oklahoma where I’m from, but I want to walk everywhere. I want people to know it’s okay not to be okay."