Husband of teacher killed at Robb Elementary resigns from Uvalde CISD Police Department

Ruben Ruiz was restrained by fellow officers after his wife, Eva Mireles, told him she had been shot. He was among the first to arrive at the scene.

UVALDE, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier story on Ruben Ruiz.

The husband of a teacher who was killed at Robb Elementary has resigned from the Uvalde CISD Police Department.

Ruben Ruiz was among the first police officers to arrive at the scene on May 24. He caught scrutiny and criticism after he was seen on security footage checking his phone. He was trying to connect with his wife, Eva Mireles, who later got through to him and said she had been shot and was dying in room 112. Bodycam video showed other officers restraining Ruiz as he pleaded to breach the classroom, taking his gun and escorting him away from the building.

Ruiz's plea was among the first indications victims were alive in the classroom with the shooter. Even after restraining Ruiz, other law enforcement waited nearly an hour to barge in the classroom. Mireles reportedly reached an ambulance, but died before reaching the hospital.

An official with UCISD confirmed on Sunday that Ruiz had resigned from the force.

