How art is helping the people of Uvalde heal

The Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas is among the many organizations on the ground in Uvalde.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — It’s during times of crisis when talking with someone may serve as the next pivotal step toward healing. But everyone’s journey of grief is different.

The Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas is among the many organizations on the ground in Uvalde assisting those impacted by the shooting at Robb Elementary one year ago.

“It’s that delicate balance between giving people space, being there to listen and helping people connect because walking with someone on a journey is often easier than walking it alone,” said Marian Sokol, CEO of the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas.

The San Antonio-based non-profit has provided free grief counseling in one-on-one sessions and group settings in Uvalde for the past year in Uvalde, including instruction for school staff and counselors on trauma training.

On the one-year mark of the shooting, the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas helped oversee a butterfly release at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. Youth and their families were given the opportunity to make color multi-dimensional butterflies out of paper.

“These are butterflies that are made by Patti Reed, representing each one of those that were lost last May 24,” said Brenda Faulkner, who facilitates programs for the non-profit.

Art therapy is helping heal some in the community pierced by the tragedy.

“The butterfly represents metamorphosis, change, beauty, and that’s what we hope will come from a year of recovering from tragedy,” Faulkner said.

The Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas is in the process of finalizing its permanent facility in downtown Uvalde at 319 N Getty St.

For now, a community remains in mourning while at the same time, feeling the love from people all across the nation.