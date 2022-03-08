Travis Scott announces 'Project HEAL' program; expects to find solutions that support event safety

Project HEAL is said to cover a number of other initiatives ranging from academic scholarships, free mental health resources and a creative design center.

HOUSTON — It's been nearly four months since the Astroworld Festival wreaked havoc in the Houston community.

Travis Scott, the man at the center of the tragedy, hasn't spoken out much since the event took place but Tuesday he posted to his Instagram that he is hoping to find real solutions to change event safety across the world.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Dec. 9

The "Goosebumps" rapper said he and his team are in the process of creating a program called Project HEAL, which has been described as a multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today's youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities.

The initiatives range from:

Academic scholarships

Free mental health resources

Creative design center

Tech-driven solution for event safety

"While it’s easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need," Scott wrote. "My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever."

Scott did not mention when the program would be launched but said he couldn't wait to share the ideas he has been working on.

The Astroworld Festival claimed the lives of 10 people, the youngest victim being just 9 years old.

Astroworld Festival tragedy: What we know about the 10 victims

A Harris County medical examiner reported the cause of death of the 10 victims was compression asphyxia, which is when air is cut off from the body due to external pressure, according to the National Library of Medicine.

In addition to compression asphyxia, the medical examiner's report listed a contributing cause of death for one of the victims as combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.

About a month after the tragic event, Scott sat down with radio personality Charlamagne Tha God and said he has a responsibility to figure out what happened.

"I have a responsibility to figure out a solution. And hopefully, this takes a first step into us as artists ... having more insight on what's going on," Scott said.