Travis Scott performs first solo show since Astroworld tragedy in London

The Houston rapper celebrated his solo return to the stage on Instagram after performing in front of a sold-out crowd in London.

LONDON, UK — Houston rapper Travis Scott took to the stage solo on Saturday for the first time since the tragedy at Astroworld nine months ago.

The rapper performed in front of a sold-out show in London at The O2 Arena, where he teased some new music including "God's Country" which was reportedly cut from Kanye West's album "Donda" released last year.

Scott celebrated the performance on Instagram with a video and the caption, "Wow London a moment I can't forget." He's scheduled to perform again Sunday night.

An Instagram post from Kylie Jenner shows Scott was also joined by Jenner and their daughter Stormi, as well as former Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.

Scott recently performed back in May during F1 weekend in Miami at a popular nightclub.

Scott also appeared and performed at a number of parties related to Coachella and the Academy Awards back in April, according to The Daily Mail.

In November, fans were caught up in the chaos of the Astroworld Festival and said people in the crowd of 50,000 started pushing toward the front as a timer clicked down to the start of the performance.

Scott has said that he was not aware of people hurt in the crowd at Astroworld as he performed.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed since the Nov. 2021 tragedy and name Scott and more than 50 others as defendants. A judge has issued a gag order related to the cases.

In March, Scott was accused of violating that order when he announced an effort known as Project HEAL, a $5 million initiative that includes funding for an effort to address safety challenges for festivals and large-scale events.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was born in Houston in 1992, lived in Missouri City and graduated from Elkins High School. His debut album "Rodeo" debuted in 2015 and reached the top of Billboard's rap albums chart.

He founded the Astroworld Festival in 2018.

The rapper has a history of encouraging fans to bypass security and rush the stage at previous concerts, including Arkansas in 2017 where he was arrested. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an incident at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago.