Ken Paxton's impeachment trial begins Tuesday. Catch up on all the coverage here.

AUSTIN, Texas — Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial begins Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Texas Senate building in Austin.
Need to catch up on the case? Or dive back into it?
You've come to the right place. We're compiling all of our Paxton coverage here, including a series of preview stories we're running in the days leading up to the trial.
As a reminder, when the trial begins
In the meantime, here's a selection of the main Paxton stories we've published, including those from our partners at the Texas Tribune and our sister stations KHOU and KVUE, all in one place:
When Paxton was impeached
- Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton (May 27 via KVUE)
- North Texas lawmakers react to Ken Paxton's impeachment (May 27, WFAA)
- Ken Paxton's top assistant will act as Texas attorney general, for now (May 28, WFAA)
- Gov. Abbott appoints John Scott as interim Texas attorney general (June 1 via KVUE)
- 'These allegations are completely untrue': Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee promises vigorous defense in Senate trial (June 7 via Texas Tribune)
Impeachment trial parameters set
Paxton's defense tactics
- Paxton lawyers seek to disqualify 3 Democratic senators as impeachment jurors (July 22 via Texas Tribune)
- Ken Paxton's lawyers seek to dismiss 19 of 20 articles of impeachment (July 31 via Texas Tribune)
- Ken Paxton might settle criminal case if impeachment trial removes him from office, attorneys reveal (Aug. 3, WFAA)
- Paxton's attorneys want all 20 articles of impeachment dismissed before trial begins next week (Aug. 29 via KHOU)
- 'This is approved': Top AG lawyers now represent their embattled suspended boss, and got taxpayer money while doing it (Aug. 29, WFAA)
Ken Paxton background
Who is Nate Paul?
- Who is Nate Paul, the man whose name keeps coming up in Paxton's impeachment proceedings? (May 26 via KVUE)
- Ken Paxton associate Nate Paul charge on 8-count federal indictment (June 9 via KVUE)
- Paxton used burner phones, secret emails and fake Uber accounts to carry on affair, friendship with Nate Paul, filings allege (Aug. 22 via KVUE)
- 'Operation Deep Sea': Nate Paul pulled strings in the attorney general's office to target his enemies, records allege (Aug. 29 via Texas Tribune)