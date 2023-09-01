Ken Paxton's impeachment trial begins Tuesday. Catch up on all the coverage here.

We're compiling all of our Paxton coverage here, including a series of preview stories we're running in the days leading up to the trial.

AUSTIN, Texas — Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial begins Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Texas Senate building in Austin.

Need to catch up on the case? Or dive back into it?

As a reminder, when the trial begins WFAA will have gavel-to-gavel coverage of the proceedings on our WFAA+ streaming app, the WFAA YouTube page, and WFAA.com, including our mobile app.

In the meantime, here's a selection of the main Paxton stories we've published, including those from our partners at the Texas Tribune and our sister stations KHOU and KVUE, all in one place:

