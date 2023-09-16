Here's how each senator voted on the 16 articles of impeachment for Attorney General Ken Paxton

In the historic vote Saturday, Paxton was acquitted of all 16 articles, so he resumes responsibilities as the Texas attorney general.

AUSTIN, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted on all 16 articles of impeachment after a two-week trial in Austin. One by one, Texas senators voted on each article with 21 "yea" votes needed to convict.

Only two Republican senators voted "yea" on any of the articles, District 3 Sen. Robert Nichols who represents part of East Texas, including Montgomery County and District 8 Sen. Kelly Hancock who represents part of North Texas. The rest of the Republicans voted nay on every article.

The Democrats also voted along party lines on several articles but some voted to acquit on a couple of them.

First, here are the articles that senators voted on Saturday and what the vote count was.

Article 1 14 yeas 16 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 2 14 yeas 16 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 3 14 yeas 16 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 4 2 yeas 28 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 5 13 yeas 17 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 6 14 yeas 16 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 7 14 yeas 16 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 8 8 yeas 22 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 9 12 yeas 18 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 10 14 yeas 16 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 15 14 yeas 16 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 16 14 yeas 16 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 17 14 yeas 16 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 18 14 yeas 16 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 19 14 yeas 16 nays Result - Acquitted

Article 20 14 yeas 16 nays Result – Acquitted



Below is an interactive on how each senator voted, along with their party.