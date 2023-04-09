Flurry of buses and carpools head for Austin for impeachment hearing

Multiple buses are scheduled to leave for Austin early Tuesday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday morning, more than 100 people from Collin County will be loading onto buses to support Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impeachment trial in Austin.

Pray for Paxton is chartering a bus and the Collin County GOP is scheduled to charter two buses. Between both groups, more than 125 people are set to take the ride down to Austin.

WFAA spoke with Collin County GOP Chair Abraham George, who says it's important for the county Republicans to show up to the hearings. Especially because State Senator Angela Paxton, of Senate District 8, has involuntarily recused herself and Senate rules keep her from voting in the trial.

"They have no voice in the Senate trial. About a million people are disenfranchised in this trial," said George.

Additionally, WFAA was told there is large contingent of constituents carpooling down to Austin. Sign-ups for the trip happened during thet GOP's Labor Day picnic.

"It's a protest in a way. The other, also to pray for Paxton and for the process," said George.