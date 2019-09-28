DALLAS — Thousands of people were glued to television sets, computers and phones to watch former Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger testify in her murder trial on Friday.

Guyger is charged with murder in the September 2018 shooting death of her neighbor 26-year-old Botham Jean.

Viewers watched Guyger tell a jury she drove to the wrong floor in her apartment complex when she’d mistakenly entered Jean’s home, thinking it was her own.

"I don’t understand this one," one barber said while watching the trial on television at Kingz of Cutz in South Dallas.

Barber Gerard Claiborne said, "I guess I’m a little surprised she took the stand."

Guyger’s testimony was a hot topic.

Michelle Walker at Pamper U Salon was also glued to the TV-screen between clients.

Walker said, "I do believe that it was a mistake, but you can’t kill nobody, and say, 'Oops I’m sorry.'"

Many of those watching day five of Guyger’s trial and her testimony spent time dissecting the details they’ve been waiting one year to hear.

Barber Levi Wright said, “If it was me, and if I walked into somebody’s apartment by accident, it would have been a quick, ‘Oh man, by bad. I’ve got the wrong apartment.’ I would have turned around.’”

People were hanging on to every word as they watched, and debated every statement the former officer offered up about her actions that tragic night.

Thousands of people were watching live-streams of the trial online.

One woman commented on WFAA’s Facebook page, “She was just stressed from that day[‘s] activities and acted to quickly.”

Another person posted, “Yes she shot and killed someone, and that is horrible, but that don’t mean she set out to kill this man.”

Community members say they will continue watching the trial, while waiting to see what the jury decides.

