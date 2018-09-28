DALLAS, Texas—Hundreds of PricewaterhouseCoopers employees across America plan to celebrate #BeLikeBo Day on Friday in honor of Botham Jean who was recently slain by a former Dallas Cop.

Earlier this month, 26-year-old Jean was shot and killed by former Dallas Police Department Officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger and Jean both lived in the South Side Flats, and Guyger told investigators that she mistakenly shot Jean thinking he was a burglar when she accidentally walked in Jean’s apartment thinking it was hers after getting done with a shift.

Guyger was fired and has since been charged with manslaughter.

The Dallas and St. Lucia community has mourned and protested Jean’s death. Jean grew up in St. Lucia and went on to attend Harding University in America.

He interned with PricewaterhouseCoopers and has been working there since 2016. Scott Moore, the Greater Texas Market Managing Partner for PWC said Jean was a light in their Dallas office.

“You know he saw the good in everyone and everything, and he just had a unique perspective on life,” Moore said. “He just had this smile that was bigger than life.”

Moore said that Jean would often be involved in information systems auditing.

Co-worker and college friend Mike Maynard said that Jean left a noticeable imprint every day.

The two attended Harding together. Maynard was a senior when Jean was a freshman and got to know him during chapel where Jean would lead worship.

“When he accepted the job here it was nice to see a familiar face again,” Maynard said. Maynard just returned from St. Lucia where Jean was buried on Monday.

“I got to meet his family and see where he’s from. I got to see what made Bo who he is,” Maynard said.

And Maynard, Moore, along with other co-workers want to share the passion that they saw in Jean every single day.

On Friday, employees at several PWC firms across America will celebrate #BeLikeBo Day.

At PWC in Dallas, the office will be wearing #BeLikeBo shirts, will have Caribbean food at the office in Jean’s honor, and will release 27 butterflies at Klyde Warren Park in to celebrate what would have been Jean’s 27th birthday on Saturday.

The firm sold the shirts and said that the money collected will be put forth to the scholarships it has created in Jean’s name at Harding University.

Moore said that if any other offices or workplaces want to celebrate they’re more than welcome, he just asks that they take a moment to realize that Jean’s passion was leaving the world better than he found it.

He also added that the firm is talking about making #BeLikeBo Day an annual tradition.

PWC is also considering memorializing Jean someway once they move into their new building a few blocks away in downtown Dallas.

Moore said that a mural, bust, or naming an area of the building after Jean has been discussed.

