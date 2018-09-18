DALLAS — About 75 demonstrators marched Monday night from the Dallas Police Department headquarters to the apartment building where Botham Jean was shot and killed by Officer Amber Guyger, and on to the administrative offices of the Dallas Police Association.

They carried a casket and marched behind a hearse, saying they will not stop protesting until Guyger is fired and justice is served.

They began with a rally at DPD headquarters, where organizer Dominique Alexander fired up the crowd when he told them nine protesters had been arrested Sunday night in Arlington at a protest outside AT&T stadium for blocking an intersection.

Those nine demonstrators remained in jail Monday night and were expected to go before a judge Tuesday morning.

Botham Jean was shot in his own apartment by a Dallas Police officer who claimed she mistook the apartment for her own.

Alexander criticized police and prosecutors for allowing those protesters to spend more time in jail than Guyger, who is charged with manslaughter and out on bond.

“Lock her up!” chanted protesters, as they marched to South Side Flats, the apartment building where Jean and Guyger lived.

Guyger said she mistakenly went to Jean’s apartment thinking it was her own on the night of Sept. 6.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jean’s door was slightly ajar and when she entered, she believed Jean was a burglar who had broken into her apartment.

He was unarmed when she shot and killed him.

“We can’t get justice in our own living rooms,” several of the marchers said.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson released a statement Monday asking the community to remain patient as the investigative process plays out.

“A rush to judgment serves no one,” the statement read.

“Now is the time to ask for calm in our communities until all the facts are known and presented to a Grand Jury. I also am asking citizens to have faith and patience during the investigation process. You have my word that no stone will be left unturned as we work to uncover all the facts in this case.”

The protesters were instead energized by Johnson’s words, pledging not to stop. The group was encouraged to continue their display Tuesday morning at Dallas City Hall. The city budget, which includes a proposed pay raise for police officers, is up for discussion.

Monday night’s demonstration lasted about two hours and remained peaceful. No one was arrested.

