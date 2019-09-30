DALLAS — As the jury in Amber Guyger’s murder trial debates her future, some local activists are among those watching the case closely.

Activists say they know what happens in the court could impact reactions in the community.

”This is a messy situation,” said Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood. “There’s no question that this is a mess, plain and simple.”

Hood and activist Olinka Green are among those calling for peace and dignity.

"If she’s found not guilty, yes there should be protests," Green said. "But they should be dignified. They should be done in a manner, becoming Botham Jean’s life."

The two Dallas-based activists acknowledge there is a certain sense of anger being expressed across community and on social media. Especially from those who have been watching details revealed about the night Guyger went into Botham Jean’s apartment and killed him. The former officer claims she’d mistaken his place for her own.

Hood explained, ”There’s no question that we are hearing things and we are seeing things that have caused us to come out here today.”

Antoinette Washington has also been watching the trial since it started last week.

"My heart goes out to them, because if they don’t get justice. We would never get justice," Washington said.

Washington says her son, Brandon, was killed by Guyger’s former patrol partner in 2007. The grieving mom believes the impact of this jury’s decision could be wide-reaching.

"In my heart of hearts, I’ve got to be real, I don’t feel like this woman is going to jail," she cried. "I’m so angry, I could tear this whole building down!"

Some activists are urging community members to channel their frustrations, as the jury makes its decision.

”Let us move toward maturation,” Green said. “Let us move this pain to power. Just not in this courtrooms, but also in these communities.”

The jury will return for deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

