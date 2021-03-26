City of Dallas to unveil 'Botham Jean Boulevard' during special ceremony Saturday

Botham Jean's loved ones, civil rights leaders, and clergy will honor him in a special ceremony and sign unveiling at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Dallas.

DALLAS — The family of Botham Jean will be in North Texas this weekend as the City of Dallas will commemorate renaming part of Lamar Street in honor of his legacy.

In September 2018, Jean, who was 26 years old at the time, was shot and killed by Amber Guyger in his own apartment. She was an off-duty Dallas police officer who entered Jean’s apartment believing it was her own.

A year later, Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his murder.

The stretch of South Lamar Street between Interstate 30 and South-Central Expressway will be renamed "Botham Jean Boulevard."

Jean's loved ones, civil rights leaders, and clergy will honor him in a special ceremony and sign unveiling at 12 p.m. on March 27 in front of the Canvas Hotel, 1325 S. Lamar Street.

"Botham Shem Jean was taken from our city and from this world far too soon. But this street renaming will serve as a constant reminder to the people of Dallas of his humanity, his humility, his faith, his unconditional love of people, and his ability to see the best in every situation,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

The Dallas mayor will make official remarks on behalf of the city and present a special proclamation to Jean's family.

“This tragic incident we will long remember,” said Ignatius Jean, Botham's uncle. ”Every time we remember his name, we’ll remember the fight for equality and justice in this world.”

Jean's former college singing group 'Good News Singers' of Harding University and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will also be at the ceremony.

City officials said the ceremony will be a hybrid event with limited in-person guests in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines. The community can watch it live Saturday on WFAA's YouTube channel, Facebook and wfaa.com.