DALLAS — Family, friends and community members will gather Saturday to honor the life of Atatiana Jefferson.

The 28-year-old was fatally shot while inside her own home one week ago. Jefferson was killed by a Fort Worth police officer who was responding to a request for a welfare check at the house.

The public is invited to Saturday's memorial service, which is being held at the Potter's House of Dallas. The service begins at 2 p.m.

A eulogy will be delivered by TD Jakes and the Reverend Al Sharpton will make special remarks.

Jefferson worked in human resources. She graduated in 2014 from Xavier University of Louisiana with a bachelor's degree in biology.

Jefferson's family said she had moved into the Fort Worth home to help care for her ailing mother.

Her older sister, Ashley Carr, said Jefferson had "honor, integrity, commitment."

"My sister, the relationship she has with my sons is indescribable," Amber Carr said in a prior news conference.

Marquis Jefferson, the father of Atatiana, is also holding a funeral service on Oct. 24, according to a family spokesperson.

That service will be open to the public and begins at 12 p.m. at Friendship-West Baptist Church, the spokesperson said in a news conference Friday evening.

