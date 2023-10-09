'Pull up for Tay' | Sister inviting public to celebrate the life of Atatiana Jefferson in parade on 4th anniversary of her death

"Tay Day" parade organizer Cliff Sparks is recruiting participants to register early. Sparks hopes to triple the number of people from 2022 marching in the parade.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It's been four years since Atatiana Jefferson died after being shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer.

Her sister, Ashley Carr, wants this year's anniversary of her death to be bigger than ever. Carr is the oldest of the three called "The A Team" by their mother. Ashley is the only surviving sibling now that both Atatiana and Amber Carr have passed away.

"Our goal is to remember how great [Atatiana] was and how much the community loved her," said Ashley Carr.

Jefferson was shot and killed by former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean, who was doing a welfare check at Jefferson's home on Oct. 12, 2019. The shooting happened after a neighbor called 911 when he noticed Jefferson's front door open around 2 a.m. Jefferson had opened the door to allow fresh air in the house as she and her nephew, Zion, played video games.

Zion witnessed the shooting, and his mother, Amber, died earlier this year to severe health complications.

"I became guardian to [Amber's] children, " Ashley Carr said. "We have been trying to adjust and still keep the memory of Atatiana alive."

Jefferson's name is staying alive thanks to city leaders proclaiming every Oct. 12 as "Tay Day."

The Fort Worth City Council also named part of Evans Avenue "Atiatana Jefferson Memorial Way." Councilmembers added Jefferson's name to the Hillside Community Center, as well.

As part of the tribute to Jefferson, local artist Jeff Dazey wrote her a song to honor her memory.

"Tay Day" parade organizer Cliff Sparks is recruiting participants to register early. Sparks hopes to triple the number of people from 2022 marching in the parade. They had a variety of organizations signed up.

"I can name a few that attended. I mean, we had the 22 Slingshot Club," Sparks said. "The muscle up car club, a lot of dance teams. So, we were looking for more people to get registered."

If you want to be in the parade, click here.

The parade will march pass Jefferson's bigger than life mural. Her eyes face the heart of the city: downtown Fort Worth.

Ashley Carr believes the mural sends a message to everyone in the city.

"[Jefferson] is basically letting us know that the city has to come on, we have to be together in this," said Ashley Carr.

She insists the celebration of life will be less about the past and more about the future, especially when it comes to Zion.

"Zion, even though he's still growing up, he still has those things that he has to deal with emotionally," Ashley Carr said. "But he is excited and wants to see the people helping him celebrate Tay Day. He loves being surrounded by people having a good time and it makes him so happy."

Zion will serve as grand marshal for the Tay Day parade.