Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis set to visit Texas as advocacy groups condemn migrant relocation flights

HOUSTON — Another flight of migrants was sent cross country Tuesday and authorities in California say Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is behind the controversial move.

It comes just ahead of a visit here to Texas. The Florida governor and now presidential candidate will be in Texas Wednesday.

He’ll stop in six cities during his three-day fundraising tour in Texas.

DeSantis will be in Houston on Thursday and The Woodlands on Friday. However, he’s making headlines in Texas for another reason too.

On Monday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told The Miami Herald it's recommending criminal charges related to the controversial migrant relocation program that sent a plane full of people from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in September.

Now, California officials are launching their own investigation.

They said over the last few days, private planes carrying three dozen migrants have arrived in Sacramento.

"The people who are scared, who are vulnerable, who are flown here under some lure of jobs and or services that they know that they are safe and that they will be well-cared for,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Monday calling DeSantis a "small, pathetic man" for his alleged role in sending migrants to the golden state.