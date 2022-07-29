'Stop attacking Texas' | Feud brewing between Gov. Abbott and Washington DC mayor on busing migrants to nation's capital

Non-profits in DC say they're struggling to help the thousands of migrants being bused from Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — A feud is brewing between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the mayor of Washington DC. Abbott says the mayor should stop attacking Texas regarding migrants being taken from Texas to Washington DC.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for the district's National Guard to be activated. The mayor says it's needed to prevent a "prolonged humanitarian crisis" of people seeking asylum in the nation's capital.

Bowser criticized Abbott's move to bus migrants from the Texas border to Washington DC. She accuses him, as well as Arizona's governor, of "cruel political gamesmanship." Both governors say migrants have volunteered to be bused to DC.

Texas has sent more than 6,100 migrants on 155 buses so far. Abbott said, "DC is experiencing a fraction of the disastrous impact the border crisis has caused Texas. Mayor Bowser should stop attacking Texas for securing the border and demand Joe Biden do his job."