Gov. Abbott to meet 10 state governors in South Texas to discuss border security

MISSION, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and 10 other state governors are holding a news conference Mission, Texas, on Wednesday concerning the recent surge of migrants at the border.

After thousands of Haitian migrants gathered underneath the International Bridge in Del Rio in mid-September, the Biden Administration coordinated flights to fly the migrants back to their home countries. At one point, more than 1,400 people were gathered under the bridge. More than 200 law enforcement and governmental agencies worked to address the issue.