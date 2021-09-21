As of Monday evening, city officials said over 10,000 Haitian migrants are still encamped under the bridge, down from nearly 15,000 last week.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott gave remarks from Del Rio to address border security and the ongoing humanitarian crisis at an international bridge.

The governor was joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris, and National Border Patrol Council President (NBPC) Brandon Judd. During the briefing, Abbott laid the blame at the feet of the Biden administration for the tens of thousands of migrants being held under a bridge in Del Rio.

"Because the Biden administration is doing nothing to secure the border, it has been the state of Texas that has had to step up and address this challenge," Abbott said.

The governor outlined the "unprecedented steps" state authorities have taken to prevent more migrants from crossing the border into Del Rio, including "arresting and jailing" migrants.

"It's not the Biden administration 'catch and release' policy, it's the Texas 'arrest and jail' policy," Abbott said.

The governor also explained the state using law enforcement vehicles to create a "steel barrier preventing people from being able to cross the border."

"Now that we have sealed this particular area of the border, we have seen migrants try to penetrate other areas of the border," Abbott said.

As of Monday e vening, city officials said over 10,000 Haitian migrants are still encamped under a Del Rio border bridge, down from nearly 15,000 last week.