4-year-old girl found alone at border, authorities say

DEL RIO, Texas — A young girl was rescued from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to authorities. It's not known exactly when she was found, but the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector shared a picture on Tuesday morning of her being held in an agent's arms.
"Another 4 y/o girl (same age as the one who recently drowned) was found on the riverbank after a smuggler carried her across & left her there (no parents to be found). The child is now safe thanks to our agents," a post read.
The girl, who appeared to be wearing shorts and sneakers in the photo, was found about 160 miles west of San Antonio. So far, details have not been released about where she came from. Her identity has not been released by officials.